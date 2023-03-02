Camp Punksylvania announces full 2023 lineup

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

Camp Punksylvania has announced its full lineup for this year. The Suicide Machines, A Wilhelm Scream, War On Women, Escape From the Zoo, Mikey Erg, Homeless Gospel Choir, The Bar Stool Preachers, Stop The Presses, Dissidente,Jon Snodgrass,Fat Heaven, and Froggy are among the bands announced. These bands join the previously announced first-wave lineup of Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Tsunami Bomb, The Potato Pirates, Belvedere, The Dollyrots, and ASMR. Camp Punksylvania will take place September 1-3 at the Circle Drive-In in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Check out the lineup in full below.

Camp Punksylvania full 2023 lineup

The Suicide Machines

A Wilhelm Scream

Tsunami Bomb

Bad Cop / Bad Cop

War On Women

The Dollyrots

Escape From the Zoo

The Bar Stool Preachers

The Potato Pirates

Belvedere

Mikey Erg

Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One

Homeless Gospel Choir

River City Rebels

Dissidente

Fat Chance

Jon Snodgrass

Working Class Stiffs

The What Nows?!

Stop The Presses

Froggy

Pity Party

Doc Rotten

Dead 77

The Jasons

The Squalors

Teen Mortgage

Tail Light Rebellion

The Car Bomb Parade

Dead Rest

Avenues

Cardboard Homestead

Oh, The Humanity!

Freeze Me

The Mostly Dead

Scott Reynolds

Coffee With Lions

ASMR

Black Guy Fawkes and The Co-Conspirators

Condition Oakland

Suburban Downgrade

Sweet Anne Marie