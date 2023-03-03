The Menzingers (US & CAN)

The Menzingers
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Menzingers have announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. The band will be touring Europe and the UK starting in May and released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 05Sharkey’s Summer StageSyracuse, NY
May 06PalladiumWorcester, MA
May 07AuraPortland, ME
May 09Le Studio TDMontreal, QC
May 10London Music HallLondon, ON
May 11Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
May 12Empire LiveAlbany, NY
May 13HMACHarrisburg, PA