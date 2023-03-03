Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Menzingers have announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. The band will be touring Europe and the UK starting in May and released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 05
|Sharkey’s Summer Stage
|Syracuse, NY
|May 06
|Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|May 07
|Aura
|Portland, ME
|May 09
|Le Studio TD
|Montreal, QC
|May 10
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|May 11
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|May 12
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY
|May 13
|HMAC
|Harrisburg, PA