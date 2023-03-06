Zulu have released a video for their song “From Tha Gods To Earth”. The video was directed by Malakai. The song is off their album A New Tomorrow which was released last week via Flatspot Records. Zulu are currently touring North America with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, and TRiPP JONES. Check out the video below.
