, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Menzingers have released a new song. It is called “Bad Actors” and was written and recorded while the band was working on their 2019 album Hello Exile . The song is available digitally now. The Menzingers will be touring the US and Canada at the beginning of May and will be touring Europe and the UK starting in late May. Check out the song below.