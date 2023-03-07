Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Direct Hit! have announced US tour dates with Decent Criminal for this April. The band has released a new song called “Wasteland” which is available digitally now. Direct Hit! released Crown of Nothing in 2018. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 19
|Minneapolis, MN
|Terminal Bar
|Apr 20
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Maloney’s
|Apr 21
|Iowa City, IA
|Gabe’s
|Apr 22
|Madison, WI
|Rigby
|Apr 23
|Milwaukee, WI
|Bremen Cafe (Decent Criminal only)
|Apr 24
|Champaign, IL
|The Space
|Apr 25
|Newport, KY
|Southgate House
|Apr 26
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|Apr 27
|Detroit, MI
|Small’s
|Apr 28
|Indianapolis, IN
|Melody Inn
|Apr 29
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen