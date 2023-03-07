DIrect Hit! announce US tour with Decent Criminal, release new track

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Direct Hit! have announced US tour dates with Decent Criminal for this April. The band has released a new song called “Wasteland” which is available digitally now. Direct Hit! released Crown of Nothing in 2018. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 19Minneapolis, MNTerminal Bar
Apr 20Council Bluffs, IAMaloney’s
Apr 21Iowa City, IAGabe’s
Apr 22Madison, WIRigby
Apr 23Milwaukee, WIBremen Cafe (Decent Criminal only)
Apr 24Champaign, ILThe Space
Apr 25Newport, KYSouthgate House
Apr 26Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Scheme
Apr 27Detroit, MISmall’s
Apr 28Indianapolis, INMelody Inn
Apr 29Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen