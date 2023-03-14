Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced June tour dates for the US and Canada. The Last Gang will be joining them on the majority of dates. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be touring Europe and the UK starting in May and released their album The Ride in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 01
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|Jun 02
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jun 03
|fForest Fest
|Morris, IL (w/o The Last Gang)
|Jun 04
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 06
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Jun 07
|The Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|Jun 08
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 09
|Red Bridge Fest
|Granby, QC (w/o The Last Gang)
|Jun 10
|Red Bridge Fest
|Pont-Rouge, QC (w/o The Last Gang)