Bad Cop/Bad Cop / The Last Gang (US & CAN)
Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced June tour dates for the US and Canada. The Last Gang will be joining them on the majority of dates. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be touring Europe and the UK starting in May and released their album The Ride in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 01Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
Jun 02X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Jun 03fForest FestMorris, IL (w/o The Last Gang)
Jun 04The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Jun 06Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
Jun 07The Bug JarRochester, NY
Jun 08Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON
Jun 09Red Bridge FestGranby, QC (w/o The Last Gang)
Jun 10Red Bridge FestPont-Rouge, QC (w/o The Last Gang)