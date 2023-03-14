Circle Jerks have announced Western US tour dates for this July. T.S.O.L., Negative Approach, and Scowl will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 14
|Observatory NP
|San Diego, CA
|w/T.S.O.L., Negative Approach
|Jul 15
|Temblor Brewing Co
|Bakersfield, CA
|w/T.S.O.L., Negative Approach
|Jul 16
|Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|w/Negative Approach, Scowl
|Jul 18
|Phoenix Theater
|Petaluma, CA
|w/Negative Approach, Scowl
|Jul 19
|Arcata Theatre Lounge
|Arcata, CA
|w/Negative Approach, Scowl
|Jul 20
|Wow Hall
|Eugene, OR
|w/Negative Approach, Scowl
|Jul 22
|Knitting Factory
|Spokane, WA
|w/Negative Approach, Scowl
|Jul 23
|Punk In Drublic
|Tacoma, WA
|w/Suicide Machines, Adolescents, Codefendants, Catbite, The Drowns