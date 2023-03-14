Circle Jerks / Negative Approach / T.S.O.L. / Scowl (US)

Circle Jerks have announced Western US tour dates for this July. T.S.O.L., Negative Approach, and Scowl will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 14Observatory NPSan Diego, CAw/T.S.O.L., Negative Approach
Jul 15Temblor Brewing CoBakersfield, CAw/T.S.O.L., Negative Approach
Jul 16CatalystSanta Cruz, CAw/Negative Approach, Scowl
Jul 18Phoenix TheaterPetaluma, CAw/Negative Approach, Scowl
Jul 19Arcata Theatre LoungeArcata, CAw/Negative Approach, Scowl
Jul 20Wow HallEugene, ORw/Negative Approach, Scowl
Jul 22Knitting FactorySpokane, WAw/Negative Approach, Scowl
Jul 23Punk In DrublicTacoma, WAw/Suicide Machines, Adolescents, Codefendants, Catbite, The Drowns