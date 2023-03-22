Less Than Jake have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album Hello Rockview . Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Toasters, Pink Spiders, Spring Heeled Jack, Devon Kay and The Solutions, and The Venomous Pinks will be playing on select dates. Less Than Jake will bring their 25th anniversary tour to Europe and the UK starting in May and released their album Silver Linings in 2020.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|7/6
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
|7/7
|Louisville, KY
|Mercury Ballroom
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
|7/8
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
|7/9
|Detroit, MI
|St Andrews
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
|7/11
|Cleveland, OH
|House Of Blues Cleveland
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
|7/12
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
|7/13
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack
|7/14
|Philadelphia, PA
|TLA
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack
|7/15
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack
|7/16
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House of Independents
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack
|7/18
|Baltimore, MD
|Rams Head Live
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|7/19
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Elevation 27
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|7/20
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|7/21
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|7/22
|Orlando, FL
|House Of Blues Orlando
|w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|8/11
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|w/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|8/12
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave
|w/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|8/13
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity Theatre
|w/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|8/15
|Lincoln, NE
|Bourbon Theatre
|w/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|8/16
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Tower Theatre
|w/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|8/18
|Denver, CO
|The Summit
|w/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|8/19
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|w/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
|8/21
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox
|w/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
|8/22
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|w/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
|8/24
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|w/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
|8/25
|Los Angeles, CA
|Echoplex
|w/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
|8/26
|Santa Ana, CA
|Observatory OC
|w/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
|8/27
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|w/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
|8/29
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theatre
|w/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
|8/30
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|w/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks