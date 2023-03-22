Less Than Jake announce 'Hello Rockview' 25th anniversary tour (US)

Less Than Jake have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album Hello Rockview . Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Toasters, Pink Spiders, Spring Heeled Jack, Devon Kay and The Solutions, and The Venomous Pinks will be playing on select dates. Less Than Jake will bring their 25th anniversary tour to Europe and the UK starting in May and released their album Silver Linings in 2020.

DateCityVenueDetails
7/6Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowlw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
7/7Louisville, KYMercury Ballroomw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
7/8Chicago, ILConcord Music Hallw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
7/9Detroit, MISt Andrewsw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
7/11Cleveland, OHHouse Of Blues Clevelandw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
7/12Pittsburgh, PAMr. Smalls Theatrew/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Pink Spiders
7/13Buffalo, NYTown Ballroomw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack
7/14Philadelphia, PATLAw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack
7/15New York, NYIrving Plazaw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack
7/16Asbury Park, NJHouse of Independentsw/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack
7/18Baltimore, MDRams Head Livew/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
7/19Virginia Beach, VAElevation 27w/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
7/20Carrboro, NCCat's Cradlew/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
7/21Atlanta, GAMasqueradew/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
7/22Orlando, FLHouse Of Blues Orlandow/Voodoo Glow Skulls, Devon Kay & The Solutions
8/11St. Louis, MODelmar Hallw/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
8/12Milwaukee, WIThe Ravew/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
8/13Minneapolis, MNVarsity Theatrew/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
8/15Lincoln, NEBourbon Theatrew/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
8/16Oklahoma City, OKTower Theatrew/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
8/18Denver, COThe Summitw/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
8/19Salt Lake City, UTThe Depotw/The Toasters, Devon Kay & The Solutions
8/21Seattle, WAShowboxw/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
8/22Portland, ORRevolution Hallw/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
8/24San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hallw/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
8/25Los Angeles, CAEchoplexw/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
8/26Santa Ana, CAObservatory OCw/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
8/27Tempe, AZMarquee Theatrew/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
8/29Dallas, TXGranada Theatrew/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks
8/30Austin, TXMohawkw/The Toasters, Venomous Pinks