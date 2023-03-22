Four Chord Music Festival has announced their lineup for this year. Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue in full), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Waterparks, The Maine, Origami Angel, The Home Team, Magnolia Park, Mest, Eternal Boy, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, Old Neon, The Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Streetlight Manifesto, Face to Face, American Football, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Punchline, Sincere Engineer, Spaced, and Look Out Loretta will be playing the festival. Four Chord Music Festival will take place August 12-13 at Wild Things Park in Pittsburgh/Washington, Pennsylvania.
