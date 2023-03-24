Hardcore band Defeater have announced two shows this July to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Letters Home . They will be bringing along Caspian to support both nights. Tickets for these dates go on sale today at 10 am. See below to check out the dates.
Defeater announce 'Letters Home' anniversary shows
