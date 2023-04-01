Celebrity Fashion Watch!

Well, it's Spring now and that means ALL of your favorite punk celebrities have debuted their styles for the season! Wowee! What will be THE to-die-for style this April? Will it be classic studs and leather? Ot maybe it will be the iconic biker jacket n jeans? Or maybe an avant-garde neon day glo paired with a trashbag jumper? It really is an exciting time and to help YOU stay on top of the LATEST fashion trends, read below to see what some of the most cutting edge punk celebrities are doing to spruce and update their image just before May flowers!

CELEBRITY FASHON WATCHWell, you all know that Mike Park is always just BEYOND the cutting edge of fashion and this spring he has debuted something REALLY spectacular. The CEO of Asian Man Records is wearing premium pre-worth denim, and trash-chic $7.95 faux-leather K-Mart belt, and what else, a t-shirt that advertsies his own Asian Man Records! OH NO HE DIDN'T! Yes. Yes he did!

Meanwhile, while Mike is going for the salt and pepper hair style, showing off his luxrious wavy mane, Kevin seconds has taken the alternate route. He's been twiling around two looooong ponytails, tied to his head with a classic handkerchief. The ponytails, at once, ask "what is punk?" while also nodding to Willie Nelson's own famous coif. Seconds has released his fair share of folk tunes, and his 'do definitely pays tribute to the country-folk originators.

and speaking of paying tribute, can one pay tribute to himself? Jesse michaels just debut the AMAZING new band, Bad Optix, put together with his long time pal Tim Armstrong, (Both of Operation Ivy), and Jesse's hair also throws back to the op ivy days. While Jesse 2023's hair is a closer crop, you'll see its noticeably brighter, paying homage to that classic Op Ivy photo where Jesse has bleached blonde surfer hair. It at once says Bad Optix is classic, but also different than what has come before.

And tell me, have you SEEN Ross of Ceremony's latest gambit. He's been risking it all by wearing sweatpants and bucket hats, calling back to '90s English rave. You might say it's a bridge too far, but surely, Ross would reply… something in a poetic verse as he has a masters or doctorate. But at any rate, Ceremony has pushed from hardcore to post-punk to synth-pop, and in a parallel vision, ross has pushed from t-shirt and jeans to "You're Unbelievable" and "Connected" clothing wise. Bold, but fresh.

And speaking of freshness, Tim of Catbite has been daringly mixing fantastic bright hawaiian shirts with plain white tees. The look says, at once, "I'm a really fun guy!" AND "I'm a Russian gangster- where is my money?" No slouch herself, the band's Britt has been rocking cat eye glasses calling back to those dizzy days of sock hops and fonzie! Tre chic! Bassist ben has debuted an '80s crust punk style log-in-the back cut- usually it's biz in the front, party in the back, but this guy is ALL PARTY! to that end, much in the vein of the conscious rappers of the late '80s like Black Sheep and Kwame, drummer Chris has been wearing sophisticated, academic glasses match by a rudie skinhead polo. It says, "I'm a man of deep thought… But I'm also from THE STREETS."

Kat Moss of [scowl] has debuted a new look in the video for the band's fantastic new single, "psychic dance routine." She pairs a take on the modern dancing leotard with patsy cline style boots. It's town and country at the same time and few but Kat could be as bold!

Another fresh take was seen by all three of the Screaming Females. for one, drummer Jarrett famously wore a wooden necklace for over a decade. He has updated that with some new swag as if to say, "the band has changed with our amazing new album Desire Pathway, and therefore *I* have changed my accoutrements." Meanwhile, bassist King Mike was famous for his Maggot Brain style exploding afro. Now, they has been trimmed down to something more sleek and modern. It says to the world, "watch out world, Business Mike is here to do business." And quite the shocker is that guitarist Marissa Paternoster, who used to wear a black Matilda style dress, has now switched from BLACK TO PURPLE!!! *Gasp* At the band's last iteration of their Garden Party Festival, someone broke down next to me, completely in hysterics. "It's purple! It's purple! Her dress is… PURPLE!!!" "There, there," I replied. "Sometimes fashion hurts. Sometimes pain is growth." But the person just looked up at me, with red eyes and squeeled, "You.. you don't understand! These are tears… OF JOY!!!"

Speaking of joy, there are few happier people than Keith Morris of OFF! and a little band that a few people know called Black Flag and another little band called Circle Jerks. Well, as always, Keith is sporting his iconic dreadlocks which give action, excitement, energy and visual vibrant tableaux to his performance. BUT, get THIS. He has debuted a NEW t-shirt. The new t-shirt reads "listen to the germs," in a pitchy, meaningful, and important statement. Now, some of you less perceptive style-hawks might say he debuted this shirt over a decade ago, but you are WRONG. The older shirt was a 50/50 cotton blend while the new one is pure 100% USA cotton. When you are going crazy on stage, you need those clothes to BREATHE.

And speaking of clothes that breathe, it's the 40th anniversary of The Melvins! Will Buzz debut a new mumu on tour this year? sources say YES. Only time will tell.

Well, that wraps up this episode of Celebrity Fashon Watch. Keep your eyes peeled… FOR FASHION!