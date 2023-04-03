Cheekface have released a lyric video for their new song, “Popular 2”. The video was created by Lenore Melo. The song appears to be a standalone single. Cheekface are currently on tour and will be touring the Western US and British Columbia this May with Suzie True. The band released their album Too Much to Ask in 2022. Check out the song below.
