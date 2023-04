, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Decent Criminal have released a new song called “You Dog”. It is off their upcoming album There’s More To It Than Climbing which will be out May 19 via Diissed Records and Gunner Records. Decent Criminal will also be releasing a spilt 7-inch with Direct Hit! on April 28 and the two bands will be touring the US together starting later this month. The band released their DC EP in 2021. Check out the song below.