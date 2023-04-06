Sparta announce 'Wiretap Scars' 20th anniversary shows (US)

Sparta
by

Sparta have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Wiretap Scars . Neil Hennessy of The Lawrence Arms will be joining Jim Ward and Matt Miller as the drummer for this tour. ’69 and Geoff Rickly of Thursday will be playing support on all dates. Sparta released their self-titled album in 2022 and we interviewed Jim Ward about it last year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 04Mesa, AZNine Half House
May 05Anaheim, CAChain Reaction
May 06San Diego, CAMusic Box
May 07Los Angeles, CAThe Roxy
May 09Fresno, CAStrummers
May 10San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
May 11Sacramento, CAHarlow’s
May 13Portland, ORDante’s
May 14Tacoma, WAAlma
May 15Boise, ID9th St. Parallel
May 17Salt Lake City, UTMetro Music Hall
May 18Denver, COBluebird Theatre
May 19Albuquerque, NMLaunchpad