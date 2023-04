Sparta announce 'Wiretap Scars' 20th anniversary shows (US)

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Sparta have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Wiretap Scars . Neil Hennessy of The Lawrence Arms will be joining Jim Ward and Matt Miller as the drummer for this tour. ’69 and Geoff Rickly of Thursday will be playing support on all dates. Sparta released their self-titled album in 2022 and we interviewed Jim Ward about it last year. Check out the dates below.