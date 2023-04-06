Sparta announce 'Wiretap Scars' 20th anniversary shows (US)

by Em Moore
Sparta have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Wiretap Scars . Neil Hennessy of The Lawrence Arms will be joining Jim Ward and Matt Miller as the drummer for this tour. ’69 and Geoff Rickly of Thursday will be playing support on all dates. Sparta released their self-titled album in 2022 and we interviewed Jim Ward about it last year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 04
|Mesa, AZ
|Nine Half House
|May 05
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|May 06
|San Diego, CA
|Music Box
|May 07
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Roxy
|May 09
|Fresno, CA
|Strummers
|May 10
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|May 11
|Sacramento, CA
|Harlow’s
|May 13
|Portland, OR
|Dante’s
|May 14
|Tacoma, WA
|Alma
|May 15
|Boise, ID
|9th St. Parallel
|May 17
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Metro Music Hall
|May 18
|Denver, CO
|Bluebird Theatre
|May 19
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad