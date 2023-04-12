Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents have announced a run of shows together for June. They will be playing the US and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 16
|Palace Theatre
|St. Paul, MN
|Jun 17
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jun 19
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jun 20
|Sherman Theater
|Stroudsburg, PA
|Jun 22
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 23
|The Fillmore
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 24 & 25
|Punk In Drublic
|Columbus, OH