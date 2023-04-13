Pissed Jeans to release new 7-inch, share “No Convenient Apocalypse”

Pissed Jeans
by

Pissed Jeans have announced that they will be releasing a new 7-inch single. The single features their song “No Convenient Apocalypse” (which was originally recorded for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game) and a live version of “Bathroom Laughter”. “No Convenient Apocalypse” is available now digitally. The single will be out May 19 via Sub Pop Records. The band will also be touring the US this June. Carnivorous Bells and Kilynn Lunsford will be joining them on select dates. Pissed Jeans released Why Love Now in 2017. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jun. 01Cambridge, MASoniaw/Carnivorous Bells
Jun. 02Hamden, CTSpace Ballroomw/Carnivorous Bells
Jun. 03New York, NYLe Poisson Rouge (In The Round)w/Carnivorous Bells
Jun. 15Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Cafe & Music Hallw/Kilynn Lunsford
Jun. 16Chicago, ILSubterraneanw/Kilynn Lunsford
Jun. 17Detroit, MIEl Clubw/Kilynn Lunsford
Jun. 18Cleveland, OHGrog Shopw/Kilynn Lunsford