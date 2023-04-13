Pissed Jeans to release new 7-inch, share “No Convenient Apocalypse”

Pissed Jeans have announced that they will be releasing a new 7-inch single. The single features their song “No Convenient Apocalypse” (which was originally recorded for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game) and a live version of “Bathroom Laughter”. “No Convenient Apocalypse” is available now digitally. The single will be out May 19 via Sub Pop Records. The band will also be touring the US this June. Carnivorous Bells and Kilynn Lunsford will be joining them on select dates. Pissed Jeans released Why Love Now in 2017. Check out the song and dates below.