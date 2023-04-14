The Dirty Nil announce new album, release “Nicer Guy” video

The Dirty Nil have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Free Rein to Passions and will be out May 26 via Dine Alone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nicer Guy” which was directed and edited by Mitch Barnes. The Dirty Nil will be touring Canada and the US with Daniel Romano’s Outfit starting in June, playing Rock The Park in London, Ontario in July, and will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this August. The band released Fuck Art in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Free Rein to Passions Tracklist
1. Celebration
2. Nicer Guy
3. Undefeated
4. Atomize Me
5. Land Of Clover
6. Blowing Up Things In The Woods
7. Stupid Jobs
8. 1990
9. Free Rein to Passions
10. The Light The Void and Everything