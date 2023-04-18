Devon Kay and The Solutions have released a video for their new song “Kinda, Man”. The video was shot and edited by Devon Kay. The song is off their upcoming EP Fine, A Ska EP which will be out this summer via Bad Time Records. Devon Kay & The Solutions will be playing some US shows with Dollar Signs starting later this week and will be supporting Less Than Jake on select US shows on their Hello Rockview 25th-anniversary tour this summer. The band released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Check out the video below.