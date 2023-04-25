PUP have announced a handful of shows for this September with Snotty Nose Rez Kids. A portion of proceeds from presale tickets (which go on sale tomorrow) will go to The Trevor Project. PUP will be will be touring the US with Pool Kids and Beach Bunny in May and touring Europe starting later that month. The band released THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND in 2022. Check out the date below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 11
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|Sep 12
|Bell’s Eccentric Cafe (Back Room)
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Sep 14
|Majestic Theatre
|Detroit, MI