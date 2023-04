, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

James Bowman of Against Me! has a guitar pedal company called Bowman Audio Endeavors. Recently, The Dirty Nil worked with Bowman to release a new guitar pedal. It's called Threshold Maximizer. You can see the band's commercial for the pedal below. The Nil released Fuck Art in 2021.