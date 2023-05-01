LJG drops off Interrupters tour

Laura Jane Grace has dropped off the remaining tour dates with The Interrupters. She stated: "Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond my control I have to cancel the rest of the dates I had been scheduled to open for @theinterrupters & @frankturner This is not at all what I want to be happening. I very much wish I could play the shows. I feel like total crap having to drop off. Not cool, not professional. I sincerely apologize to the Interrupters and Frank and to YOU the ticket holder. The May 11th show in Portland, Maine with @weakenedfriends will still happen but has to be rescheduled for a later date. Will update as soon as I know details, which should be later today or tomorrow. Again, I sincerely apologize."

Grace released Stay Alive in 2020.