Original drummer of Leatherface and long time member of cockney Rejects Andrew Laing has passed away. Laing played on all the classic Leatherface albums and was in the Rejects from 1999-2016. You can see a short statement by the Cockney Rejects below.
Sad news reaches us this morning with the news that former Rejects drummer Andrew 'Lainey' Laing passed away yesterday. Lainey was an integral part of the band from 1999-2016. Our condolences to his wife, children and extended family. RIP mate. pic.twitter.com/r7ysanF0Xh
