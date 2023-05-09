Rancid have announced that they will be playing only two headlining shows in the US this year. The shows will take place at Citizens House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts on September 18 and September 19. Agnostic Front will be joining them on the 18th and Murphys Law will be joining them on the 19th. Grade 2 will be joining them on both nights. Rancid will be releasing their new album Tomorrow Never Comes on June 2 via Epitaph Records and will be touring the UK and Europe starting in June. The band released Trouble Maker in 2017.