by Em Moore
Fishbone have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The self-titled EP was recorded and produced by Fat Mike of NOFX and will be out on May 26 via Bottles to the Ground. The band has also released their new collaborative song with NOFX called “Estranged Fruit” which they teased during the 2020 Weekend at Fatty's livestream. Fishbone will be touring the US supporting Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade starting later this month before playing a handful of shows in Europe in July. Check out the song below.