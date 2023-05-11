The Dirty Nil have announced UK tour dates for this summer. Lowlives and Exit Child will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 15. The Dirty Nil will be releasing their album Free Rein to Passion on May 26 via Dine Alone Records and released Fuck Art in 2021. The band will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this May, touring Canada and the US with Daniel Romano’s Outfit starting in June, and playing Rock The Park in London, Ontario in July. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 26
|Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Jul 27
|Boileroom
|Guildford, UK
|Jul 28
|Cavern
|Exeter, UK
|Jul 29
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Jul 31
|Cluny 2
|Newcastle, UK
|Aug 01
|King Tut’s
|Glasgow, UK
|Aug 02
|Yes
|Manchester, UK
|Aug 03
|Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Aug 05
|Underworld
|London, UK