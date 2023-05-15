Hot Mulligan have released a video for their song “No Shoes In The Coffee Shop (Or Socks)”. The video was directed by Sydney Ostrander. The song is off their album Why Would I Watch which was released last week. Hot Mulligan will be touring the US this summer including Sad Summer festival dates and touring Europe and the UK with Spanish Love Songs in the fall. Check out the video below.
Hot Mulligan: "No Shoes In The Coffee Shop (Or Socks)”
