Scowl have announced a North American tour for this fall. Militarie Gun will be playing support on all dates and MSPaint and Big Laugh will be joining them on select dates. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale Friday, May 19. Scowl will be touring Australia with Speed starting later this month and will be playing with Circle Jerks on select US dates in July. The band released their EP Psychic Dance Routine earlier this year. Check out the dates below.