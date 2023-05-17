Scowl announce North American tour

Scowl have announced a North American tour for this fall. Militarie Gun will be playing support on all dates and MSPaint and Big Laugh will be joining them on select dates. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale Friday, May 19. Scowl will be touring Australia with Speed starting later this month and will be playing with Circle Jerks on select US dates in July. The band released their EP Psychic Dance Routine earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
9/8Los Angeles, CA1720w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/9Anaheim, CAChain Reactionw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/10Phoenix, AZRebel Loungew/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/12Albuquerque, NMThe Launchpadw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/14Dallas, TXCheap Steaksw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/15Austin, TXThe Ballroomw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/16San Antonio, TXPaper Tigerw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/17Houston, TXThe Compoundw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/19Orlando, FLConduitw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/20Miami, FLGrampsw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/21Jacksonville, FL1904 Music Hallw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/22Atlanta, GAAisle 5w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/23Birmingham, ALFurnace Fest
9/25Durham, NCThe Pinhookw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/26Richmond, VARichmond Music Hallw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/27Baltimore, MDOttobarw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/28Philadelphia, PAUnderground Artsw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
9/29New York, NYThe Meadowsw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
10/1Boston, MABrighton Music Hallw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
10/3Montreal, QCLa Sala Rossaw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
10/4Toronto, ONVelvet Undergroundw/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
10/6Columbus, OHAce of Cupsw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/7Detroit, MIThe Sanctuaryw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/8Chicago, ILSubterraneanw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/9Minneapolis, MN7th St Entryw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/10Omaha, NEReverbw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/11Denver, COMarquis Theaterw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/13Salt Lake City, UTThe Beehivew/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/14Boise, IDThe Shredderw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/16Vancouver, BCRussian Hallw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/17Seattle, WAVera Projectw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/18Portland, ORMission Theaterw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/20Reno, NVHolland Projectw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
10/21Berkeley, CA924 Gilmanw/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh