Scowl have announced a North American tour for this fall. Militarie Gun will be playing support on all dates and MSPaint and Big Laugh will be joining them on select dates. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale Friday, May 19. Scowl will be touring Australia with Speed starting later this month and will be playing with Circle Jerks on select US dates in July. The band released their EP Psychic Dance Routine earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|9/8
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/9
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/10
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/12
|Albuquerque, NM
|The Launchpad
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/14
|Dallas, TX
|Cheap Steaks
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/15
|Austin, TX
|The Ballroom
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/16
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/17
|Houston, TX
|The Compound
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/19
|Orlando, FL
|Conduit
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/20
|Miami, FL
|Gramps
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/21
|Jacksonville, FL
|1904 Music Hall
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/22
|Atlanta, GA
|Aisle 5
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/23
|Birmingham, AL
|Furnace Fest
|9/25
|Durham, NC
|The Pinhook
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/26
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/27
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/28
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|9/29
|New York, NY
|The Meadows
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|10/1
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|10/3
|Montreal, QC
|La Sala Rossa
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|10/4
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|w/Militarie Gun, MSPaint
|10/6
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/7
|Detroit, MI
|The Sanctuary
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/8
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/9
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St Entry
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/10
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/11
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Beehive
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/14
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/16
|Vancouver, BC
|Russian Hall
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/17
|Seattle, WA
|Vera Project
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/18
|Portland, OR
|Mission Theater
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/20
|Reno, NV
|Holland Project
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh
|10/21
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman
|w/Militarie Gun, Big Laugh