7 hours ago by Em Moore

Rancid have released a video for their new song “Devil In Disguise”. The video was directed by Tim Armstrong and Kevin Kerslake and features VFX by Jason Link. The song is off their upcoming album Tomorrow Never Comes which will be out on June 2 via Epitaph Records. Rancid will be touring the UK and Europe starting in June and will be playing their only two US headlining shows in September. The band released Trouble Maker in 2017. Check out the video below.