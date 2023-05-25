Amy Gabba and The Almost Famous have released a video for their cover of “Hey Little Rich Girl” by The Specials. The video was shot and edited by Chris Graue. The cover features Scott Klopfenstein formerly of Reel Big Fish. Amy Gabba and The Almost Famous will be releasing their album Screaming At The Top of My Lungs on June 24 and released their album The Heart Is Stupid in 2020. Check out the video below.
