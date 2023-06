Videos 15 hours ago by Em Moore

Dream Wife have released a video for their new song “Social Lubrication”. The video was created by Alice Go and Bella Podpadec and features live footage by Hattie Neate. The song is off their upcoming album of the same name which will be out on June 9 via Lucky Number. Dream Wife are currently touring the UK, Ireland, and the US and released their album So When You Gonna… in 2020. Check out the video below.