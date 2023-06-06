The Wonder Years / Anxious / Sweet Pill / Action/Adventure (US & CAN)

The Wonder Years / Anxious / Sweet Pill / Action/Adventure (US & CAN)
by Tours

The Wonder Years have announced the first leg of their tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of 2013's The Greatest Generation . The band will be playing the album in full at each show along with “with a selection of other songs from across [their] catalog” according to a statement on Twitter. Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action/Adventure will be joining them on all dates. The Wonder Years released their album The Hum Goes On Forever in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 09Loneliest Place On Earth FestPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 10Terminal 5New York, NY
Sep 12Rams Head Live!Baltimore, MD
Sep 13The NationalRichmond, VA
Sep 15The FillmoreCharlotte, NC
Sep 16House of BluesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Sep 17Heaven at the MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Sep 19The Studio at the FactoryDallas, TX
Sep 20MohawkAustin, TX
Sep 22Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ
Sep 23The Observatory - North ParkSan Digo, CA
Sep 25Crossroads at House Of BluesAnaheim, CA
Sep 26The Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Sep 27Fremont TheaterSan Luis Obispo, CA
Sep 28The UC TheatreBrekeley, CA
Sep 30Roseland TheaterPorltand, OR
Oct 01Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
Oct 04Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Oct 06The TrumanKansas City, MO
Oct 07Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
Oct 08RIviera TheatreChicago, IL
Oct 09Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Oct 11House of BluesCleveland, OH
Oct 12Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
Oct 13KEMBA Live!Columbus, OH
Oct 14Roxian TheatreMcKees Rocks, PA
Oct 15Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Oct 17Pheonix Concert TheatreToronto, ON
Oct 18Algonquin Commons TheatreOttawa, ON
Oct 19House of BluesBoston, MA
Oct 21College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
Oct 22Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Oct 27-28FestGainesville, FL (The Wonder Years only)