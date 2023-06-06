The Wonder Years have announced the first leg of their tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of 2013's The Greatest Generation . The band will be playing the album in full at each show along with “with a selection of other songs from across [their] catalog” according to a statement on Twitter. Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action/Adventure will be joining them on all dates. The Wonder Years released their album The Hum Goes On Forever in 2022. Check out the dates below.