The Wonder Years have announced the first leg of their tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of 2013's The Greatest Generation . The band will be playing the album in full at each show along with “with a selection of other songs from across [their] catalog” according to a statement on Twitter. Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action/Adventure will be joining them on all dates. The Wonder Years released their album The Hum Goes On Forever in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 09
|Loneliest Place On Earth Fest
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 10
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY
|Sep 12
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore, MD
|Sep 13
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Sep 15
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC
|Sep 16
|House of Blues
|North Myrtle Beach, SC
|Sep 17
|Heaven at the Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 19
|The Studio at the Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 20
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Sep 22
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|Sep 23
|The Observatory - North Park
|San Digo, CA
|Sep 25
|Crossroads at House Of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|Sep 26
|The Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 27
|Fremont Theater
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Sep 28
|The UC Theatre
|Brekeley, CA
|Sep 30
|Roseland Theater
|Porltand, OR
|Oct 01
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 04
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Oct 06
|The Truman
|Kansas City, MO
|Oct 07
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|Oct 08
|RIviera Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 09
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 11
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 12
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|Oct 13
|KEMBA Live!
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 14
|Roxian Theatre
|McKees Rocks, PA
|Oct 15
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Oct 17
|Pheonix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 18
|Algonquin Commons Theatre
|Ottawa, ON
|Oct 19
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Oct 21
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|Oct 22
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Oct 27-28
|Fest
|Gainesville, FL (The Wonder Years only)