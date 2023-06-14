Knocked Loose: “Deep in the Willow / Everything is Quiet Now”

Knocked Loose
Knocked Loose have released two new songs. They are called “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now” and are collected as the Upon Loss single which is available digitally and physically via Pure Noise Records. The songs come with a video that was directed and edited by Eric Richter and lead vocalist Bryan Garris. Knocked Loose will be touring this summer and released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021 and released their album A Different Shade of Blue in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
June 16Manchester, TNBonnaroo 
August 03Chicago, ILLollapalooza Aftershow at Metro
 August 04Chicago, ILLollapalooza 
August 06Râșnov, RomaniaRockstadt Extreme 
August 08Munich, GermanyTechnikum 
August 09Frankfurt, GermanyDas Bett
 August 10Berlin, GermanyHole 44 
August 11Jaroměř, Czech RepublicBrutal Assault 
August 12Walton-on-Trent, UKBloodstock
 August 14Luxembourg City, LuxembourgDen Atillier 
August 15Pratelen, SwitzerlandZ7 
August 16Vienna, AustriaFlex 
August 18 Dinkelsbühl, GermanySummer Breez
e August 19Suligen, GermanyReload
 August 20Hasselt, BelgiumPukklepop 
August 21Koln, GermanyKantine
 August 23Colchester, UKArts Centre 
August 24London, UKDome 
August 25Reading, UKReading and Leeds 
August 26Leeds, UKReading and Leeds 
September 08Alton, VABlue Ridge Rock Festival
 September 16Scranton, PAThe Pavilion at Montage Mountain 
September 17Pittsburgh, PAUPMC Events Center 
September 19Grand Rapids, MIGLC Live at 20 Monroe
 September 20Milwaukee, WIEagles Ballroom 
September 21Indianapolis, INTCU Ampitheater 
September 23Kansas City, MOUptown Theater
 September 24Dallas, TXThe Factory in Deep Ellum 
September 26Albuquerque, NMRevel 
September 27Mesa, AZMesa Ampitheatre 
September 29Los Angeles, CAThe Torch at the LA Coliseum 
September 30Las Vegas, NVTheater at Virgin Hotels 
October 01San Jose, CASan Jose Civic
 October 03Seattle, WAWAMU Theater 
October 04Portland, ORTheater of the Clouds 
October 06 Boise, IDRevolution 
October 07Salt Lake City, UTThe Great Saltair 
October 08Denver, COMission Ballroom
 October 10San Antonio, TXTech Port Arena
 October 11Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall (Lawn) 
October 13Atlanta, GACoca-Cola Roxy 
October 14Myrtle Beach, SCHouse of Blues 
October 15Orlando, FLHard Rock Live 
October 17Nashville, TNWildhorse Saloon
 October 18Chesterfield, MOThe Factory at the District
 October 20Minneapolis, MNThe Armory 
October 21Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroom 
October 22Newport, KYMegacorp Pavilion 
October 24Detroit, MIThe Fillmore 
October 25Toronto, ONRebel 
October 26Laval, QCPlace Bell 
October 28New York, NYHammerstein Ballroom 
October 29Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway