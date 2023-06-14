Knocked Loose have released two new songs. They are called “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now” and are collected as the Upon Loss single which is available digitally and physically via Pure Noise Records. The songs come with a video that was directed and edited by Eric Richter and lead vocalist Bryan Garris. Knocked Loose will be touring this summer and released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021 and released their album A Different Shade of Blue in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.