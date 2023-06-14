Knocked Loose have released two new songs. They are called “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now” and are collected as the Upon Loss single which is available digitally and physically via Pure Noise Records. The songs come with a video that was directed and edited by Eric Richter and lead vocalist Bryan Garris. Knocked Loose will be touring this summer and released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021 and released their album A Different Shade of Blue in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 16
|Manchester, TN
|Bonnaroo
|August 03
|Chicago, IL
|Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro
|August 04
|Chicago, IL
|Lollapalooza
|August 06
|Râșnov, Romania
|Rockstadt Extreme
|August 08
|Munich, Germany
|Technikum
|August 09
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Das Bett
|August 10
|Berlin, Germany
|Hole 44
|August 11
|Jaroměř, Czech Republic
|Brutal Assault
|August 12
|Walton-on-Trent, UK
|Bloodstock
|August 14
|Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
|Den Atillier
|August 15
|Pratelen, Switzerland
|Z7
|August 16
|Vienna, Austria
|Flex
|August 18
|Dinkelsbühl, Germany
|Summer Breez
|e August 19
|Suligen, Germany
|Reload
|August 20
|Hasselt, Belgium
|Pukklepop
|August 21
|Koln, Germany
|Kantine
|August 23
|Colchester, UK
|Arts Centre
|August 24
|London, UK
|Dome
|August 25
|Reading, UK
|Reading and Leeds
|August 26
|Leeds, UK
|Reading and Leeds
|September 08
|Alton, VA
|Blue Ridge Rock Festival
|September 16
|Scranton, PA
|The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
|September 17
|Pittsburgh, PA
|UPMC Events Center
|September 19
|Grand Rapids, MI
|GLC Live at 20 Monroe
|September 20
|Milwaukee, WI
|Eagles Ballroom
|September 21
|Indianapolis, IN
|TCU Ampitheater
|September 23
|Kansas City, MO
|Uptown Theater
|September 24
|Dallas, TX
|The Factory in Deep Ellum
|September 26
|Albuquerque, NM
|Revel
|September 27
|Mesa, AZ
|Mesa Ampitheatre
|September 29
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Torch at the LA Coliseum
|September 30
|Las Vegas, NV
|Theater at Virgin Hotels
|October 01
|San Jose, CA
|San Jose Civic
|October 03
|Seattle, WA
|WAMU Theater
|October 04
|Portland, OR
|Theater of the Clouds
|October 06
|Boise, ID
|Revolution
|October 07
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Great Saltair
|October 08
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|October 10
|San Antonio, TX
|Tech Port Arena
|October 11
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
|October 13
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|October 14
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|House of Blues
|October 15
|Orlando, FL
|Hard Rock Live
|October 17
|Nashville, TN
|Wildhorse Saloon
|October 18
|Chesterfield, MO
|The Factory at the District
|October 20
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory
|October 21
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|October 22
|Newport, KY
|Megacorp Pavilion
|October 24
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|October 25
|Toronto, ON
|Rebel
|October 26
|Laval, QC
|Place Bell
|October 28
|New York, NY
|Hammerstein Ballroom
|October 29
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway