Watch the Dickies play Musack Carnival 2023!

Today, we are thrilled to debut a live The Dickies video.

The video comes from the most recent Musakc Music Carnival. Musack raises money to benefit music education and every year they throw a show to help out the youth through music education programs and instrument donations.

In the video, the band blasts out a few tunes in short-n-snappy-n-sweet dickies style.. Filmmaker Josh Roush was on-scene and captured the set.(you may remember that Josh is the guy that wrote and directed the very cool punk movie Wrong Reasons).

The next Musack event is the Terry Hall Tribute in October. But, before that, you can see the Dickies video below, right now!