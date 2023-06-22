Book about Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar to be released

A book about Brooklyn-based music venue Saint Vitus is on the way. It is called Saint Vitus Bar: The First 10 Years, An Oral and Visual History and will be out on October 31. The book was written and put together by Nathaniel Shannon and is 346 pages long. The book features “original essays, stories, anecdotes from dozens of musicians, fans, and promoters” including from Laura Jane Grace, Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder, Walter Schreifels of Quicksand, Vinnie Stigma of Agnostic Front, Frank Truner, Jeff Walker of Carcass, and Bill Stevenson of Descendents. The book also has never before seen photos, setlists, archived show posters, and more. Check out the trailers for the book below.