Jeff Rosenstock announces new LP, releases “Doubt” video

Jeff Rosenstock has announced a new album. It is called Hellmode and will be out on September 1 via Polyvinyl Records. He has also released a video for his new song “Doubt” which was storyboarded and animated by DEENA BECK, DASHAWN MAHONE, NAJJA PORTER. Jeff Rosenstock will be touring this fall and winter and released Ska Dream in 2021 and No Dream in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.