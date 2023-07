Videos 13 hours ago by Em Moore

Taking Back Sunday have released a video for their new song “The One”. The video was directed by DJay Brawner. The song is their first new track in four years and marks their first single they've released since signing with Fantasy Records. Taking Back Sunday will be headlining the Sad Summer touring festival around the US starting in July and will be playing Four Chord Music Fest in August. The band released Twenty in 2019. Check out the video below.