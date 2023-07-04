The Venomous Pinks have released a video for their song “We Must Prevail”. The video was directed by Nikki Carmela and Alexander Thomas and was produced by Eternal Film Productions. The song is off their album Vita More which was released in 2022. The Venomous Pinks will be touring Europe with Bad Cop/Bad Cop starting later this month and will be touring the US with Less Than Jake starting in August. Check out the video below.