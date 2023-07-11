Chris Farren has released a video for his new song “First Place”. The video was directed by Mitra Joouhari. The song features Jeff Rosenstock on saxophone and is off his upcoming album Doom Singer which will be out on August 4 via Polyvinyl Records. hris Farren will be touring the US and UK this fall and released Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryDFL to re-release 'My Crazy Life'
Next StoryOzzy pulls out of Powertrip
Chris Farren: "First Place"
Small Crush: "5"
Diners: "Domino"
Jeff Rosenstock announces new LP, releases "Doubt" video
Chris Farren: "Bluish"
Mike Huguenor to release book about Asian Man Records
Jeff Rosenstock releases new track, going on tour
Chris Farren announces new album, releases "Cosmic Leash" video & tour dates (UK & US)
Dim Wizard: "Ride the Vibe" (feat. Steve Ciolek, Jeff Rosenstock, Illuminati Hotties)
Laura Stevenson announces 'Wheel' 10th anniversary tour