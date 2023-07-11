Chris Farren has released a video for his new song “First Place”. The video was directed by Mitra Joouhari. The song features Jeff Rosenstock on saxophone and is off his upcoming album Doom Singer which will be out on August 4 via Polyvinyl Records. hris Farren will be touring the US and UK this fall and released Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) in 2022. Check out the video below.