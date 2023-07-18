The Menzingers release video for “There’s No Place In This World For Me”, announce tour dates

The Menzingers
by

The Menzingers have released a video for their new song “There’s No Place In This World For Me”. The video was filmed by the band and was edited by Jeff O’Neil. The song is available digitally via Epitaph Records. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this fall. Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys will be playing support. Tickets go on sale on July 21. The Menzingers released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov 09Rochester, NYWater Street Music Hall 
Nov 10Boston, MARoadrunner 
Nov 11New York, NYKnockdown Center 
Nov 12Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall 
Nov 14Atlanta, GAMasquerade
 Nov 15Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
 Nov 16Cincinnati, OHBogarts 
Nov 17Richmond, VAThe National
 Nov 18Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore 
Nov 19Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre 
Nov 24Columbus, OHThe Athanaeum Theatre 
Nov 25Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed 
Nov 26St. Louis, MOThe Pageant 
Nov 28Dallas, TXSouthside Music Hall
 Nov 29Austin, TXThe Far Out 
Dec 01Phoenix,  AZThe Nile   
Dec 02San Diego, CAThe Observatory
 Dec 03Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco 
Dec 05Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre
 Dec 06Portland, ORRevolution Hall
 Dec 07Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo 
Dec 08Vancouver, BCHarbour Convention Cen tre 
Dec 09Eugene, ORMcDonald Theatre 
Dec 10Sacramento, CAAce of Spades 
Dec 12Salt Lake City, UTRockwell at The Complex 
Dec 13Denver, COMission Ballroom 
Dec 14Lawrence, KSLiberty Hall 
Dec 16Detroit, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre 
Dec 17Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hall