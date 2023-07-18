The Menzingers release video for “There’s No Place In This World For Me”, announce tour dates

The Menzingers have released a video for their new song “There’s No Place In This World For Me”. The video was filmed by the band and was edited by Jeff O’Neil. The song is available digitally via Epitaph Records. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this fall. Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys will be playing support. Tickets go on sale on July 21. The Menzingers released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.