The Menzingers release video for “There’s No Place In This World For Me”, announce tour dates

by Em Moore
The Menzingers have released a video for their new song “There’s No Place In This World For Me”. The video was filmed by the band and was edited by Jeff O’Neil. The song is available digitally via Epitaph Records. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this fall. Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys will be playing support. Tickets go on sale on July 21. The Menzingers released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov 09
|Rochester, NY
|Water Street Music Hall
|Nov 10
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|Nov 11
|New York, NY
|Knockdown Center
|Nov 12
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|Nov 14
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade
|Nov 15
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|Nov 16
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogarts
|Nov 17
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|Nov 18
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|Nov 19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|Nov 24
|Columbus, OH
|The Athanaeum Theatre
|Nov 25
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|Nov 26
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|Nov 28
|Dallas, TX
|Southside Music Hall
|Nov 29
|Austin, TX
|The Far Out
|Dec 01
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Nile
|Dec 02
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory
|Dec 03
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|Dec 05
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre
|Dec 06
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|Dec 07
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|Dec 08
|Vancouver, BC
|Harbour Convention Cen tre
|Dec 09
|Eugene, OR
|McDonald Theatre
|Dec 10
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|Dec 12
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Rockwell at The Complex
|Dec 13
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|Dec 14
|Lawrence, KS
|Liberty Hall
|Dec 16
|Detroit, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Dec 17
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall