Suicide Machines announce ‘A Match And Some Gasoline’ 20th anniversary shows and repress

The Suicide Machines have announced a handful of US shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album A Match and Some Gasoline. The band will be playing the record in full and Against All Authority and Kill Lincoln will be joining them on all dates. The band will also be releasing a limited edition repress of the record. The record has been fully remastered from the original analog tapes and includes a 12-page booklet along with an unreleased cover of “Smile” by Potshot. The vinyl will be out via SideOneDummy. The remastered record and tickets go on sale on July 21. The Suicide Machines released their split with Coquettish called Gebo Gomi in 2022 and their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the dates below.