Hanalei, Darien Gap, and Celebration Summer part ways with A-F Records

Hanalei, Darien Gap, and Celebration Summer have all announced that they have left A-F Records. Hanalei and Darian Gap released identical statements on their Instagram accounts which read,



”Following a rape accusation against the singer of Anti-Flag, we will be pulling the Darien Gap from A-F Records. This applies to the last Hanalei release as well. Please know that my friend that runs the record label is not in Anti-Flag, and as we do, he stands with the victim and condemns this horrific behavior. I will be selling the vinyl copies of the EP on my own, and all income from the digital and physical release will be donated to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network. It’s tragic how pervasive these incidents are. No space or community is truly safe. Thank you to Kendra and Rich for continuing to work to expose these monsters. Thanks as well to the brave individuals that are willing to speak up about their experiences. Let’s all follow their lead and try to make the world a better place.”

Celebration Summer released a statement on Instagram which reads,



Celebration Summer are aware of the deeply disturbing allegations against one of the founding members of Anti-Flag and our label, A-F Records. Through A-F Records management is not a party to the accusations, it is unfortunate that they have chosen not to address the issue publicly thus far. Regrettably, we (as many of our label mates have done) will be parting ways with A-F Records. We appreciate all their support t this point, but cannot in good conscience remain affiliated with the label.”

American Televsion, who have an album coming out on the label next month released a statement on Facebook that reads,



”Many people have been reaching out to us since we have been working with A-F Records. The Enough podcast shook us, as it did many. We stand by victims of sexual assault. We weren’t prepared for this. Many parts of our album’s release are in motion and can not stop. We’re trying to find the best way forward. It will not include Anti-Flag.”

The allegations against an unnamed singer of a political punk band that many believe to be Justin Sane surfaced on a recent episode of the enough. podcast. Anti-Flag broke up suddenly the night of July 19. Wolves & Wolves & Wolves & Wolves have also parted ways with the label. See their statements in full below.