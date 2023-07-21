Reconciler release statement about association with A-F Records

Reconciler have released a statement about their affiliation with A-F Records. The statement was released on Instagram and reads,



”In light of recent allegations against the singer of the band Anti-Flag, we’re compelled to clarify that we believe and support victims. We’re absolutely speechless regarding those who are suffering in the wake of these events. Our association with A-F Records has nothing to do with Anti-Flag. We don’t know them. We’ve never played a show with them. They’ve never been a part of a convo about our records. Our association with A-F Records has always been based on the truly great human beings behind the scenes there that we do know, that we have played shows with, and that we are proud to call our friends. We know as little as anyone else at this point, but we’ll surely be learning about it together from here on. This is a tragedy.”