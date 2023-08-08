Taking Meds have released a video for their new song “Life Support”. The video was directed by Luke LeCount. The song is off their upcoming album Dial M For Meds which will be out on September 1 via Smartpunk Records. Taking Meds Smoking Popes later this month and will be touring the US and Quebec in the fall. The band released their album Terrible News From Wonderful Men in 2021. Check out the video below.
