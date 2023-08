Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Angel Du$t have released a video for their new song featuring Loosey called “Racecar”. The video stars the Gilly Goons and was directed by Justin Gilman. The song is off their upcoming album Brand New Soul which will be out on September 8 via Pop Wig Records. Angel Du$t will be touring the UK starting next month and will be touring North America starting later on in the fall. The band released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the video below.