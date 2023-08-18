The Subjunctives have released a video for their new song “Its A Shame We Didn’t Get More Time Lance”. The song is a tribute to Lance Hahn of J-Church. A statement released along with the song reads in part, “Every vignette in this song relates a true experience, from the Promethean moment where Ean was inspired by Lance's intellectual happy-go-lucky music, to the sad moment overseas when he learned that Lance had passed.” The song is off their upcoming album Let’s Try This Again which will be out on September 15. The Subjunctives released Sunshine and Rainbows in 2019. Check out the video below.