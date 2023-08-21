The Menzingers announce tour dates (EU and UK)

The Menzingers
The Menzingers have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for next year. Tickets go on sale this Thursday. The band will be releasing their new album Some Of It Was True on October 13 via Epitaph Records and will be touring North America this fall. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 24MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Jan 25GruenspanHamburg, DE
Jan 26Columbia TheaterBerlin, DE
Jan 27SzeneVienna, AT
Jan 29Backstage HalleMunich, DE
Jan 30KantineCologne, DE
Jan 31Backstage By The MillParis, FR
Feb 02Electric BallroomLondon, UK
Feb 03Electric BallroomLondon, UK
Feb 04Marble FactoryBristol, UK
Feb 0602 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Feb 08Northumbria UniNewcastle, UK
Feb 09BarrowlandsGlasgow, UK
Feb 10AcademyManchester, UK