The Menzingers have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for next year. Tickets go on sale this Thursday. The band will be releasing their new album Some Of It Was True on October 13 via Epitaph Records and will be touring North America this fall. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 24
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jan 25
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|Jan 26
|Columbia Theater
|Berlin, DE
|Jan 27
|Szene
|Vienna, AT
|Jan 29
|Backstage Halle
|Munich, DE
|Jan 30
|Kantine
|Cologne, DE
|Jan 31
|Backstage By The Mill
|Paris, FR
|Feb 02
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|Feb 03
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|Feb 04
|Marble Factory
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 06
|02 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 08
|Northumbria Uni
|Newcastle, UK
|Feb 09
|Barrowlands
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 10
|Academy
|Manchester, UK