Mannequin Pussy have released a video for their new song “I Got Heaven”. The video was directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miracles. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Epitaph Records. The band will be re-releasing their album Romantic via their imprint Romantic Records on September 25 and will be touring starting next week. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the video below.