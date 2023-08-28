Mannequin Pussy have released a video for their new song “I Got Heaven”. The video was directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miracles. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Epitaph Records. The band will be re-releasing their album Romantic via their imprint Romantic Records on September 25 and will be touring starting next week. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|9/7
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/8
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/9
|Albuquerque, NM
|El Rey Theater(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/10
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/12
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/13
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/15
|Atlanta, GA
|Center Stage(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/16
|Tampa, FL
|The Ritz Ybor(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/18
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/19
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/21
|Louisville, KY
|Louder Than Life(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/22
|Mckees Rocks, PA
|Roxian Theater(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/24
|Worcester, MA
|Palladium(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/26
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/27
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/29
|Columbus, OH
|The King of Clubs(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|9/30
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|10/3
|Lawrence, KS
|The Granada(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|10/5
|Denver, CO
|Summit(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|10/6
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|10/10
|Seattle, WA
|Neptune Theatre(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|10/11
|Portland, OR
|Wonder Ballroom(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|10/13
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|10/14
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
|10/23-27
|Miami, FL
|Coheed & Cambria SS Neverender Cruise
|11/17
|San Juan De Alicante, ES
|Magic Robin Hood
|11/18
|L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES
|Primavera Sound
|11/19
|Lisboa, PT
|ZDB
|11/20
|Porto, PT
|Maus Hábitos