Mannequin Pussy: “I Got Heaven”

Mannequin Pussy
by Videos

Mannequin Pussy have released a video for their new song “I Got Heaven”. The video was directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miracles. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Epitaph Records. The band will be re-releasing their album Romantic via their imprint Romantic Records on September 25 and will be touring starting next week. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
9/7Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladium(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/8Tempe, AZMarquee Theatre(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/9Albuquerque, NMEl Rey Theater(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/10El Paso, TXLowbrow Palace(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/12Houston, TXHouse of Blues(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/13Austin, TXEmo’s(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/15Atlanta, GACenter Stage(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/16Tampa, FLThe Ritz Ybor(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/18Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/19Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/21Louisville, KYLouder Than Life(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/22Mckees Rocks, PARoxian Theater(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/24Worcester, MAPalladium(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/26Washington, DC9:30 Club(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/27Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/29Columbus, OHThe King of Clubs(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
9/30Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
10/3Lawrence, KSThe Granada(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
10/5Denver, COSummit(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
10/6Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
10/10Seattle, WANeptune Theatre(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
10/11Portland, ORWonder Ballroom(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
10/13Santa Cruz, CAThe Catalyst(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
10/14Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues(w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold)
10/23-27Miami, FLCoheed & Cambria SS Neverender Cruise
11/17San Juan De Alicante, ESMagic Robin Hood
11/18L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ESPrimavera Sound
11/19Lisboa, PTZDB
11/20Porto, PTMaus Hábitos