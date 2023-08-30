Dying Wish have released a video for their new song “Lost In The Fall”. The video was directed and edited by Anthony Altamura. The song is off their upcoming album Symptoms of Survival which will be out on November 3 via SharpTone Records. Lead vocalist Emma Buster is currently recovering after a freak accident involving an exploding shower door left her with severed tendons in her right arm. She has since had surgery and is recovering now. The band’s upcoming US tour is still set to begin in October. We wish her a speedy recovery. Check out the video below.