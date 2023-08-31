Awakebutstillinbed have released a video for their new song “Airport” which features additional vocals by Adam Demirjian. The video was directed and filmed by Devin Zamora and Jason Coleman. The song is off their upcoming album chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger which will be out on October 20 via Tiny Engines. Awakebutstillinbed will be touring the US starting in October and released their split with For Your Health, Hymns for the Scorned in 2022. Check out the video below.