Joey Cape announces benefit livestream for Chris Flippin

Joey Cape of Lagwagon has announced that he will be putting on an acoustic benefit show for Chris Flippin who recently suffered a heart attack while on tour with Versus The World. Joey Cape’s Instagram post announcing the show reads in part,



”Hi everyone! My old friend, music partner, and well, at this point, common-law family member has fallen on hard times. His big heart has become fragile. The bills are piling up and while he may be able to stand still and play guitar, his day job (construction) will no longer be possible. I’m going to take some requests and play some songs in hopes to raise funds to help the big guy stay on his feet in his transition to a different life.”

The show will take place on September 6 at 4pm ET on Instagram Live.